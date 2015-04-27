Liverpool can attract players - Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers believes his club will be able to attract players even if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Rodgers' side, held to a 0-0 draw at West Brom on Saturday, are fifth and seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United – although they do have a game in hand.

With Champions League football for next season unlikely, Liverpool may struggle to bring in big names.

But Rodgers feels players may still opt to head to Anfield, even if the club fail to qualify for Europe's elite club competition.

"That will be more for the players to decide," he said.

"If the project is right for them to learn and develop, even if we are not in the Champions League, players will maybe still want to come here.

"Of course they will want to play in the Champions League, but if they have watched us over a few years – and this is a season we miss out on – if we can regroup, get some quality starters in for the summer, we can go on another great adventure next season and hopefully get back in there."

One player Liverpool have been linked to is Memphis Depay, the 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward who has scored an Eredivisie-high 21 league goals this season.

With seven league goals, Raheem Sterling has been Liverpool's top goalscorer this season – and Rodgers said he was looking to add firepower.

"The kid [Depay] is obviously a very talented player," he said.

"It is clear we need a goal threat for next season. There will be a raft of players that will be looked at. Then it will be up to the club to see if they are affordable and available.

"There are targets that have been identified as a priority. We will have to see if they are available."