Liverpool captaincy not decided, says Henderson

Long-serving midfielder Gerrard is due to depart for LA Galaxy at the end of the campaign, and vice-captain Henderson has assumed the skipper's armband at times this season with Gerrard out injured.

While the former Sunderland man is considered the favourite to succeed Gerrard, Henderson maintains he is not taking anything as given.

"Next season we'll see what happens because it might not be me succeeding Stevie, it might be someone else," Henderson told the official Liverpool magazine.

"There are a lot of strong leaders in the dressing room. There are a lot of big characters in the team - down to earth, humble people.

"Mama [Sakho], Emre [Can] and Skrts [Martin Skrtel] have developed a strong collective understanding. You can see their passion, they're desperate to win, they give everything.

"Studge [Daniel Sturridge] is a big character. Lucas [Leiva] is too. I can only do the current job the best I can."

Brendan Rodgers' men remain in contention for a top-four finish despite a dismal start to their Premier League campaign - having run Manchester City close for the title last term.

"The thing I've probably learnt most from Stevie is the way he overcomes the disappointments. I think that defines you more than anything," Henderson added.

"I can relate to it. If I look back to my first season here, it wasn't easy. But it made me stronger.

"I always think of losing the FA Cup [final to Chelsea in 2012] rather than winning the League Cup. Setbacks like that inspire you to want more - to progress and to win."