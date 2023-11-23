Liverpool cult hero names the manager who will succeed Jurgen Klopp, praising his 'possession-based game'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to leave in 2025 at current when his contract comes to a close – but one former Reds star has given his say on who should step into the dugout.

Boudewijn Zenden spent two years on Merseyside, moving from Middlesbrough in 2005 after Liverpool had won the Champions League with Rafa Benitez. Zenden would stay until the next European showpiece, losing in the final this time, again, after AC Milan in 2007.

Now, the Dutchman has had his say on who he would like to see replace the iconic Klopp, nominating a former team-mate for the role in the future.

Bolo Zenden played alongside some iconic names at Anfield (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I played with Xabi Alonso at Liverpool, and I can understand why people are saying he could be the solution when Klopp leaves," Zenden told TG Casinos.

"I think Jurgen is doing a great job at the moment and he's here to stay for many more years. There's no doubt that Alonso is doing great things at Bayer Leverkusen - who aren't a small team.

"To be able to compete with the likes of Dortmund and Bayern isn't easy, but he's doing really well and he has a certain style of play and his own ideas of how to play. He likes to play a possession-based game and create things from there. It's offensive, and it's caught the eye of a lot of people.

Xabi Alonso was a Liverpool legend (Image credit: Getty)

"We have to ask if Liverpool is the right fit for him at the moment, but Xabi is in the right place. I don't think moving to Liverpool will happen on the back of one successful year – he has to prove himself over the next few years and keep the momentum going."

Alonso has managed a 61.11 per cent win percentage while at the Bayer Arena.

