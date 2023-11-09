Liverpool star Luis Diaz' father is released, following kidnap ordeal after 12 days

The father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz has been released following his kidnap ordeal, according to a number of reports in the winger's native Colombia.

Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, and his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, were both kidnapped on October 28 in Barrancas, La Guajira – though Diaz's mother was located soon after.

Diaz Sr remained captive for 12 days, however. It later transpired that representatives of ELN, a guerrilla group recognised as terrorists, had taken the pair and were holding them hostage. Reports from Colombian outlet Semana, have now confirmed Diaz Sr’s release.

Luis Manuel Diaz was missing for 12 days (Image credit: LISMARI MACHADO/AFP via Getty Images)

Diaz was absent for Liverpool's wins over Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth recently but insisted that he return to the bench against Luton Town – where he duly equalised for the Reds in the second half.

The 26-year-old revealed a t-shirt in celebration at Kenilworth Road, reading "Libertad para Papa", meaning "Freedom for Dad", in one of the most poignant moments in recent Premier League history.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hugs midfielder Luis Diaz after the 1-1 draw against Luton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Porto star also pleaded for the "prompt release" of his father on social media. He could well be called up to the national side to face Brazil this month, which would enable him to travel home for the international break.

Liverpool, meanwhile, face Brentford at the weekend after tonight's Europa League clash with Toulouse.

