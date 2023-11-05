Liverpool's Luis Diaz returns after parents' kidnapping with late leveller at Luton

Liverpool midfielder Luis Diaz returned to action despite the personal ordeal of his parents' recent kidnapping and hit a late leveller for the Reds deep in added time against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Colombian was left out of Liverpool's win at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend following the news that his mother and father had been taken by kidnappers in his homeland.

And even though the player's mother was quickly released, his father is still missing as a special military operation continues the search in a bid to bring him home safely.

Despite the ongoing situation, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed before the game that Diaz himself had opted to return.

"It's still very emotional but Luis decided three days ago that he wants to join training again," the German told Sky Sports. "I said it before, the training ground, the football pitch is the safe place for the boys. There he can behave normal, can forget for a few minutes, at least what's going on.

"But all the signs he gets. as far as I understand, are very positive, negotiations are ongoing but it's positive and so that's why he wanted to be a part of the team and could come on as well, he trained well. From that point of view, I have no issue. But yeah, nobody can really imagine how something like that feels. But as I said, on the training ground he was fine, on the pitch he was fine so that's why he is here."

Liverpool went behind to a goal from Tahith Chong after 80 minutes and, staring defeat in the face at Kenilworth Road, Klopp decided to bring on Diaz.

The Colombian replaced Ryan Gravenberch with 83 minutes on the clock and five minutes into added time, he rose to head home a Harvey Elliott cross to seal a point for the Reds when all looked lost.

After his goal, Diaz was embraced by team-mates and substitutes and also by Klopp at the final whistle. During the celebrations, he also lifted up his shirt to reveal a poignant message: "Freedom for papá."

More Liverpool stories

Tottenham vs Liverpool: why was Luis Diaz's goal wrongly disallowed by VAR?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp blasts 'unfair' and 'crazy' decisions in Saturday's Premier League clash, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admits he is not a fan of VAR.

And Klopp has suggested that the only fair outcome would be to replay the game against Spurs.