Liverpool proposal 'most interesting' for Real Madrid's €50m Spurs target

Liverpool are willing to accept Real Madrid's terms for the sale of Tottenham target Dani Ceballos.

Spurs were thought to be close to agreeing a deal for the Spain under-21 star, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly having played a significant role.

It's rumoured that Spurs are exploring the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a huge fan and according to Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool's offer is 'the most interesting'.

Liverpool are believed to be open to Real Madrid inserting a buy-back option in Ceballos's contract, although it would need to be a figure high enough for the Reds to make a healthy profit.

The fee touted for Ceballos is thought to be around €50 million.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and assisted three more in Spain's victorious Under-21 European Championship campaign.

