Liverpool enquired about Real Madrid player in return for Sadio Mané – report

According to journalist Eduardo Inda, Real Madrid asked the Anfield club under what conditions they would sell Mané – and the Reds responded by making it clear that they'd want Vinicius Junior going the other way.

Mané has scored 18 goals and added one assist in Liverpool's title-contending Premier League season so far.

And with Real Madrid looking to revamp their attack, the Senegalese's goalscoring attributes are very attractive.

But Liverpool have shocked Madrid by demanding a discussion about Brazilian Vinicius, 18, being included in any deal.

The teenager has enjoyed a breakout season at the Bernabeu and is considered a star of the future more generally.

Real Madrid are adamant that they won't let such a huge prospect leave only a year after signing for £40m, however, and have rebuffed Liverpool's suggestion.

