Liverpool exit possible, admits skipper Gerrard

Gerrard is out of contract at the end of the end of the season and he revealed talks over a new deal have yet to take place.

The 34-year-old midfielder has previously hinted he would be open to the idea of playing abroad following Frank Lampard's move to MLS expansion franchise New York City.

And a departure from his boyhood club - where he has made over 480 Premier League appearances - could become reality if Liverpool decide not to offer the veteran new terms.

"I can only worry about this season 'cause I'm only contracted until May," Gerrard told the Daily Mail.

"As it stands at the moment, I'm here until the end of the season and want to make the most of it. I certainly won't be retiring this summer. I will play beyond this season.

"We will have to wait and see if that's at Liverpool or somewhere else. That's Liverpool's decision. If they don't come then I will see what's out there."

Gerrard has been a mainstay for Liverpool this term, playing in every Premier League match ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle United.