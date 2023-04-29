Liverpool face dilemma as Premier League asks clubs to play national anthem – report

Liverpool (opens in new tab) could face a dilemma after the Premier League reportedly asked all home clubs to play the national anthem before their games next weekend, in order to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Reds supporters have previously booed the anthem – notably during its traditional rendition ahead of the FA Cup final at Wembley last year – a response which stems from the overwhelmingly left-leaning city's longstanding anti-establishment sentiments.

Prince William was also greeted with jeers as he met players prior to Liverpool's Community Shield win over Manchester City (opens in new tab) at the King Power Stadium back in August.

The coronation takes place on Saturday, May 6 (Image credit: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

And their fan base's clearly held feelings could put Liverpool in a tight spot with regards to whether or not they play 'God Save The King' before next Saturday evening's clash with Brentford (opens in new tab) at Anfield – especially as the match is being shown live on Sky Sports.

According to MailOnline (opens in new tab), the Premier League has 'strongly suggested' that clubs air the anthem – although there is no mention of this being a compulsory gesture.

Charles – who ascended the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September – will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, with the ceremony set to be attended by fellow royals and other heads of state from around the world.