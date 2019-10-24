Liverpool fans left red-faced and out of pocket after going to Gent instead of Genk

Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 4-1 winners over Genk on Wednesday night, but the pair of Reds fans accidentally went to Gent.

Gent is around 80 miles away from Genk, and Belgian outlet HLN reported that the fans only realised their error 30 minutes before kick-off, not giving them enough time to make the journey.

They were forced to watch in an Irish bar instead and were pictured holding their match tickets in the bar.

Unsurprisingly, they look disgruntled after spending €150 on trains and €70 on tickets each, only to end up in the wrong place.

In a nice touch, KAA Gent saw the story and invited the dozy Reds to watch them against Wolfsburg in the Europa League on Thursday.

Als iemand deze twee kent of hun gegevens heeft, zeg hen dat ze vanavond welkom zijn in de Ghelamco Arena voor #GntWol!



If anybody knows these two or has their contact details, tell ‘em they’re invited for our game against @VfL_Wolfsburg tonight.https://t.co/rtr90pYMqo— KAA Gent (@KAAGent) October 24, 2019

It’s not the first time a mix-up has been made between the clubs: Napoli tweeted that they were set to face Gent, rather than Genk, following the Champions League draw.

The official Twitter account of Gent responded by writing: “Thanks for the invitation Napoli but you probably mean KRC Genk.”

The game itself ended was a comfortable win for Liverpool, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finding the net twice.

Liverpool are second in Group E on six points at the halfway stage, one point behind leaders Napoli, while RB Salzburg are third on three points and Genk prop up the table with one point.

The fixture was marred by an offensive banner of Divock Origi put on display by some travelling Liverpool fans.

Liverpool have promised to investigate the incident, saying: “We will look to identify those responsible for bringing it into the stadium and act accordingly.”

