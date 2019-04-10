Liverpool emerge as surprise favourites in summer battle for Bundesliga playmaker

Dortmund have been considered favourites for the Belgian, but now reports in Hazard’s home country suggest Liverpool may edge them to it.

According to Nieuwsblad, Hazard would prefer a move to Dortmund, but Gladbach are unwilling to let him join a Bundesliga rival – making the Premier League his likeliest destination.

The younger brother of Chelsea star Eden has already been the subject of a £36 million from Dortmund, who could lose Jadon Sancho this summer, and Hazard is said to be attracted by the superior playing opportunities at the Westfalenstadion.

Hazard signed for Monchengladbach from Chelsea for just £6 million in 2015, and has also been linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge.

