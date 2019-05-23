Liverpool youngster attracts attention at home and abroad after starring on loan

The 22-year-old has helped the Rams to the Championship play-off final, where they will face Aston Villa at Wembley next Monday.

Wilson’s form in the second tier has made him a summer target for at least three Premier League sides, according to Sky Sports News.

Crystal Palace could also enter the fray if Wilfried Zaha is sold over the summer, with Liverpool setting an asking price of £25 million for the winger.

Derby want to keep the Wales international at Pride Park if they defeat Villa to earn a place in the top flight next season, having scored 15 goals in 40 Championship games so far this season.

Liverpool could also field bids from overseas, with the report saying that German clubs Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are monitoring the player, as well as several teams in Spain.

