Liverpool have dropped nine points already in worst PL start under Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool's goalless draw at Everton on Saturday means the Reds have only won nine points from a possible 18 in 2022-23
Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday means the Reds have made their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp's side had found some form prior to the Merseyside derby, winning their two previous games ahead of the short trip to Everton.
Denied several times by the woodwork and also by an inspired Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal, Liverpool also came close to conceding as the Toffees hit the post and Neal Maupay missed a wonderful chance in the second half.
Klopp will have been relieved to see Conor Coady's strike ruled offside by VAR in an entertaining encounter, but Liverpool have now won only nine of a possible 18 from their six fixtures in the Premier League this season.
The German took over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, but has started each season since better than this one.
Liverpool took 13 points from their opening six games in 2016-17, 11 from their first six in 2017-18, before claiming a perfect 18 in 2018-19 and 2019-20 (en route to the title), 13 in 2020-21 and then 14 last term.
Their nine from a possible 18 this time around sees them six points behind leaders Arsenal and four adrift of champions Manchester City, with both of those teams having played one fewer fixture.
So even though the Premier League is not decided in September, their form at this early stage is already a big concern for Klopp.
Title challengers? Only if they improve very soon.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.