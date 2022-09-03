Liverpool have dropped nine points already in worst PL start under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday means the Reds have made their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's side had found some form prior to the Merseyside derby, winning their two previous games ahead of the short trip to Everton.

Denied several times by the woodwork and also by an inspired Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal, Liverpool also came close to conceding as the Toffees hit the post and Neal Maupay missed a wonderful chance in the second half.

Klopp will have been relieved to see Conor Coady's strike ruled offside by VAR in an entertaining encounter, but Liverpool have now won only nine of a possible 18 from their six fixtures in the Premier League this season.

The German took over from Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, but has started each season since better than this one.

Liverpool took 13 points from their opening six games in 2016-17, 11 from their first six in 2017-18, before claiming a perfect 18 in 2018-19 and 2019-20 (en route to the title), 13 in 2020-21 and then 14 last term.

Their nine from a possible 18 this time around sees them six points behind leaders Arsenal and four adrift of champions Manchester City, with both of those teams having played one fewer fixture.

So even though the Premier League is not decided in September, their form at this early stage is already a big concern for Klopp.

Title challengers? Only if they improve very soon.