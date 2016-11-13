Liverpool legend Molby in awe of 'clever' Wijnaldum

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has heaped praise on Georginio Wijnaldum following his impressive start to life at Anfield.

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Newcastle United ahead of this season and the versatile midfielder has already won over Molby with his intelligent displays.

"Wijnaldum is a clever player," Molby, who won three league titles with the club, told Liverpool's website.

"I have always thought he was a really good player and he fits the way we want to play.

"He breaks the lines and he makes great runs forward. He has had more of a deeper role so far at Liverpool, but it does not surprise me that he can play there.

"He is technically very good and the more you see of him, the more you like. He has an excellent goalscoring record from midfield."

Wijnaldum is not the only player to have impressed Molby, though, with the Dane also hailing Jordan Henderson's contribution.

"The season we nearly won the league [in 2013-14], I thought Jordan had a fantastic campaign playing in a different role, where we saw him making driving runs from deep and getting into the box," Molby added.

"Now he has more of a responsible role as he is the man people look for when they are in trouble. He is your out ball and I think he has done very well for us and is an important player in the side."

Jurgen Klopp's side sit top of the Premier League, having scored 30 goals in 11 top-flight matches.