How to watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal: Free streams & TV channels as Gunners face UWCL knockouts
Arsenal travel to Leuven as they look to secure a healthy lead going into the second leg
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League knock outs on Wednesday, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.
• Date: Wednesday, 11 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 17:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET
• Venue: Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven, Belgium
• TV & Streaming: Disney+ (UK) Paramount+ (US)
• FREE Stream: RTBF Auvio (Belgium)
• Watch from anywhere: NordVPN Mega Deal — Free £50 Amazon Gift Card included
After finishing fifth in the Champions League league phase, Arsenal must qualify for the quarter-finals via a two-legged play-off against Belgian side OH Leuven.
Leuven finished 12th and are, on paper, the weakest team left in the competition.
Renee Slegers' side will be looking to bring back a lead to the reverse tie at Emirates Stadium next week, and progress to the next round in their quest to retain their European crown.
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the UWCL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the UK
Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the US
Fans in the USA can watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal on the Paramount+ streaming services.
Plans start from $8.99 per month and you will also get men's Champions League and EFL Championship coverage included.
Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching OH Leuven vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
OH Leuven vs Arsenal: Women's Champions League preview
Almost two months have passed since the final matchday of the Women's Champions League group stages which determined who would remain in the competition.
With automatic qualification for the quarter-finals only guaranteed for the top four teams, Arsenal just missed out, finishing fifth out of the pool of 18 European teams.
Their table position has given them a favourable draw, facing Belgian Women's Super League champions OH Leuven, the team who finished 12th - the final place to not be knocked out of the competition.
A mixed bag in the early rounds of the Champions League will be forgotten as Arsenal go into this tie flying high.
With wins against Chelsea and Manchester City in the league, coupled with winning the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup trophy, the Gunners will feel confident of bringing back a lead to the reverse fixture at the Emirates next week.
The two sides faced each other earlier in the competition in the league phase, as the holders beat OH Leuven 3-0 on MD6.
On the December loss, OH Leuven coach Arno Van den Abbeel said: "Back then we weren't sure of qualifying. Now it's a make-or-break situation across two matches. You approach that with a different mindset, it's a different situation now. We may have been naive last time; this time we want to be more resilient and cunning."
FourFourTwo's prediction
OH Leuven 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal are flying high and with a Champions League quarter-final on the line, they won't let it slip.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.