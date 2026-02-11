Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League knock outs on Wednesday, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After finishing fifth in the Champions League league phase, Arsenal must qualify for the quarter-finals via a two-legged play-off against Belgian side OH Leuven.

Leuven finished 12th and are, on paper, the weakest team left in the competition.

Renee Slegers' side will be looking to bring back a lead to the reverse tie at Emirates Stadium next week, and progress to the next round in their quest to retain their European crown.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the UWCL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the UK

OH Leuven vs Arsenal will be broadcast live on Disney+ in the UK. You only need the basic Disney+ (with ads) subscription to stream with prices starting at just £5.99.

Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the USA can watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal on the Paramount+ streaming services. Plans start from $8.99 per month and you will also get men's Champions League and EFL Championship coverage included.

Watch OH Leuven vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching OH Leuven vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

OH Leuven vs Arsenal: Women's Champions League preview

Almost two months have passed since the final matchday of the Women's Champions League group stages which determined who would remain in the competition.

With automatic qualification for the quarter-finals only guaranteed for the top four teams, Arsenal just missed out, finishing fifth out of the pool of 18 European teams.

Their table position has given them a favourable draw, facing Belgian Women's Super League champions OH Leuven, the team who finished 12th - the final place to not be knocked out of the competition.

A mixed bag in the early rounds of the Champions League will be forgotten as Arsenal go into this tie flying high.

With wins against Chelsea and Manchester City in the league, coupled with winning the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup trophy, the Gunners will feel confident of bringing back a lead to the reverse fixture at the Emirates next week.

The two sides faced each other earlier in the competition in the league phase, as the holders beat OH Leuven 3-0 on MD6.

On the December loss, OH Leuven coach Arno Van den Abbeel said: "Back then we weren't sure of qualifying. Now it's a make-or-break situation across two matches. You approach that with a different mindset, it's a different situation now. We may have been naive last time; this time we want to be more resilient and cunning."

FourFourTwo's prediction

OH Leuven 0-2 Arsenal

Arsenal are flying high and with a Champions League quarter-final on the line, they won't let it slip.