Is Aston Villa vs Brighton TV? Live streams & TV details as the Villans desperately bid to stay in the title race
Unai Emery's men welcome Brighton hoping to stay in the hunt for the title
Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton today as the Villans bid to stay in the title race, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Wednesday 11 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Aston Villa are still narrowly in the title race but will have to apply some much-needed pressure in the final flurry of the season if their dreams are to become a reality.
Brighton are looking to spoil the party and end those wishes once and for all this evening, as the two sides meet at Villa Park.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton in the UK
Every Premier League game from Matchweek 26 will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.
Aston Villa vs Brighton be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and can be streamed by subscribers to the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 19:30 GMT.
Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton in the US
Aston Villa vs Brighton is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Brighton through Stan Sport.
Watch Aston Villa vs Brighton from anywhere
Out of the country when Aston Villa vs Brighton is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.
Aston Villa vs Brighton: Premier League preview
Injuries have really been the Achilles heel for Emery of late, with midfielders dropping like flies as his side attempts to stay in touch with both Arsenal and Manchester City.
They have brought in former midfielder Douglas Luiz on loan until the end of the season, with the Brazilian making his debut against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Their Player of the Season, Morgan Rogers, scored again on the south coast, surely ensuring he will be part of Thomas Tuchel's plans come his squad selection deadline before this summer's World Cup.
Ollie Watkins brief flurry in front of goal seems have stopped, with the former Brentford man now three without a goal.
Can I still get tickets to Aston Villa vs Brighton?
Brighton are just coasting along, but will not have been best pleased after losing against local rivals Crystal Palace in Sunday's 2pm game.
The Seagulls are now winless in their last four, with their last success coming at Old Trafford against Manchester United in the FA Cup.
After back-to-back home games with Everton and Palace, they are now on the road to face a Villa side who have proved a tricky opponent over the years.
It's just one win in ten for Brighton, with that success back in May 2024, as Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton
Villa have been out of sorts of late, but not as bad when compared to Brighton. We expect a home win for Emery's side.
