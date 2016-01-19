Liverpool loan out Brazilian youngster Allan

Liverpool will loan out Brazilian youngster Allan Rodrigues to Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden for the rest of the 2015-16 season, the club announced on Monday.

Allan was purchased by Liverpool in September 2015 from Internacional and was immediately loaned out to SJK in Finland.

The 18-year-old made eight appearances and scored two goals as the club secured their first league title since being formed in 2007.

Allan returned to Liverpool at the conclusion of the Finnish season in October and has agreed to join Sint-Truiden for the rest of the season, who are 10th in the Belgian Pro League.