Liverpool and Everton could reach transfer agreement for first time in 23 years: report

Liverpool and Everton could be about to come to an agreement on a transfer for the first time in 23 years this summer.

Merseyside is set for plenty of incomings and departures at the end of 2024/25, with both Liverpool and Everton looking at busy windows as they consolidate their respective positions in the Premier League.

Arne Slot will want to build upon his potential title-winning side, while David Moyes will have an idea of how to improve an Everton side that has been founding ailing in recent seasons. Part of their dealings in the transfer market might be uncharacteristically with each other, however.

Liverpool and Everton could do business for first time since 2002

Xavier's move to Liverpool in 2002 was the last time a transfer occurred between the two sides (Image credit: Alamy)

Not since 2002, when Abel Xavier moved from Everton to Liverpool, has a transfer between the two clubs happened, with Nick Barmby the only other player in the Premier League era to switch directly between the two sides.

In fact, just 29 players in history have completed a move from one side to the other, highlighting just how untrodden the path between Anfield and Goodison has been. But while Jarrad Branthwaite has been touted as a possible target for Liverpool in the summer, it's actually Everton who are looking to bring in a Reds youngster as they prepare for life at their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Doak is on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Everton are interested in signing Ben Doak from Liverpool in the summer, with the young forward having impressed during his loan spell this term at Middlesbrough.

Still only 19, Doak has registered three goals and seven assists in 24 Championship games for Boro, but an injury he sustained at the start of February has seen him miss recent months of football.

That doesn't look like a problem for Everton, though, who are linked with a move for the Scottish youngster as they target more direct, attacking players in the summer.

Doak is valued at £11.7m by Transfermarkt, but the report suggests that Liverpool will want at least £25m to consider selling him. Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have both been linked with moves, too.

Doak in action for Liverpool in pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, that price tag seems especially high for a youngster who hasn't been the most prolific this season in the second tier of English football, though there is likely a premium for transfers between Everton and Liverpool. His future could well depend on what happens with Mohamed Salah, too.

Liverpool and Everton face each other in Premier League action on Wednesday, as part of the second Merseyside Derby of the season.