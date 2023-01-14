Liverpool lose at Brighton for first time in 60 years as Reds' capitulation continues
Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Brighton as the Reds' recent struggles continued with a dismal display at the Amex on Saturday
Liverpool slumped to their sixth defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday, losing away to Brighton for the first time in 60 years.
The Reds were beaten 3-0 by a rampant Seagulls side at the Amex, with Solly March on target twice for the south-coast club early in the second half and Danny Welbeck adding another late on.
It was a second successive defeat for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp's side went down 3-1 at Brentford last weekend and a sixth already this season in the Premier League for last term's runners-up.
Five of those have come away from home: against Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and now Brighton. The other one was a home defeat to Leeds United in late October.
Klopp's side are now below Brighton in eighth after 18 rounds of the Premier League, a full 16 points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' derby clash with Tottenham on Sunday.
FT: ANOTHER SPECIAL WIN! 🤯[3-0] 📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIeLz3 // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uUs3gMigXbJanuary 14, 2023
Brighton had not beaten Liverpool at home in 60 years, and although much of that time was spent in the lower leagues, the Seagulls are enjoying some of the best moments in their history under Roberto De Zerbi.
Ahead of kick-off at the Amex, the World Cup trophy was shown off on the side of the pitch as Brighton welcomed back midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from his heroics in Qatar and the performance against Liverpool suitably followed up the pre-match excitement.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
