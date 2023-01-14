Liverpool loss to Brighton 'a low point' and 'worst' of my career, Jurgen Klopp says
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Saturday's 3-0 loss to Brighton as the worst of his coaching career.
The Reds were well beaten by Roberto De Zerbi's side at the Amex and have now lost six times in the Premier League this season.
Solly March scored twice in the second half and Danny Welbeck added another late in the game to give Brighton a first home win over Liverpool in 60 years.
"Massively frustrated. Congrats to Brighton, they played a super game against a bad opponent. We were really not good today and I can't remember a good phase, period or whatever," Klopp told Premier League Productions after the match.
"We tried to help the boys with a different formation but it didn't work out at all. My responsibility, I know that. Tried to change it again in the second half but we were completely on the wrong foot.
"In moments it looked too easy for Brighton, the organisation was completely gone. It was too easy. It was just too easy and you cannot get back in this game."
And he added: "I can't remember a worse game, not just at Liverpool, and that's my responsibility. It's a low point."
Liverpool's latest loss sees them fall below Brighton to eighth place in the table.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo.
