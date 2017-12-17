Liverpool make top-flight history in Bournemouth victory

Liverpool made history in a comfortable 4-0 Premier League victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

In defeating the Cherries, Jurgen Klopp's side became the first team in English top-flight history to win four successive away matches by a margin of at least three goals.

The run began with a 4-1 triumph at West Ham, with Liverpool downing Stoke City 3-0 before thrashing Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Mohamed Salah hit the back of the net on Sunday for his fifth goal from those trips, with Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino also on target against Eddie Howe's men.