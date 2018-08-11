Liverpool newcomer Keita grateful for Sturridge support

Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Daniel Sturridge for a bigger role at Liverpool and now Naby Keita has joined the forward's growing legion of supporters.

Sturridge, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, is enjoying a renewed sense of purpose on his return to Anfield.

The 28-year-old featured regularly in pre-season and scored four times to stake a convincing claim for regular opportunities.

New signing Keita, who is in line for a Premier League debut against West Ham on Sunday, says the England striker's value extends beyond the pitch.

"I have to say I've got a lot of respect for him," the midfielder told his club website.

"I've spent a lot of time with him in this last month and everybody has been very nice to me and very friendly, of course, but Daniel's obviously a player with great experience and he's a very good player as well.

"Like a lot of the lads, he's a good laugh, but he's also given me a lot of advice about the settling-in process and also in terms of motivation.

"He's a very positive and motivating player, so this month has been very good and I've spent a lot of time with him. He's a great guy."

Of their potential to combine this season, Keita added: "It's like with all players, you develop a good understanding on the pitch and I've certainly done that with Dan.

"It's the same with everybody, but I'm very happy when I get the opportunity to play together with Dan Sturridge."