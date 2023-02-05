Liverpool 'not in a position' to think about Champions League qualification – Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker says the Reds are 'not in a position' to be thinking about Champions League qualification following their 3-0 loss against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were well beaten at Molineux after conceding twice inside the opening 12 minutes and are 10th in the table after 20 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

The Reds do have a game in hand over the Magpies, but it will take a big effort to recover those points in the second half of the season – especially on current form.

"We have to think on the next games, that’s what we have in [our] hands," Alisson told Premier League Productions when asked if the Reds could still achieve a top-four finish this season.

"We are not in a position to think too much about what we can do at the end of the season, we have to think about what we can do better now and to win the next game that is in front of us. That’s it."

Asked what went wrong at Molineux, the Brazilian said: "I think it happened the same as we have done in the other games. We are not having consistency at all – I mean consistency [of] playing 90 minutes really focused and doing everything that we have to do on the pitch.

"The first 15 minutes, we started the game not in a good way and we get punished for that, conceding two goals. We are not in the situation where we are confident, that confident to come back, but we tried.

"We did a good second half and then we concede again: you don’t score and you concede again, so it’s completely frustrating from my side."