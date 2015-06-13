Liverpool outcast Aspas returns to Celta after failing to impress Sevilla

Iago Aspas is set to return to Celta Vigo, after the Galician club agreed a deal with Sevilla to sign the striker.

Aspas, 27, spent last season on loan at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from Liverpool, though Sevilla were obliged to make the move permanent later this month.

However, with the striker having managed just two goals in 16 La Liga games for the UEFA Europa League holders, Sevilla have opted to move Aspas on again.

Aspas will hope a return to Balaidos can help him rediscover his best form. A return of 12 strikes in 34 Liga matches for the then newly promoted Celta in 2012-13 prompted Liverpool to part with an estimated £7million for his services.