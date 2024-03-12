Liverpool owners set for huge club takeover, following key hire

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have re-hired Michael Edwards – and now could be about to embark on their biggest project yet.

Former Reds sporting director Edwards turned down a previous approach from FSG to come back to Anfield in the wake of Jurgen Klopp stepping down, along with two other clubs. But the recruitment guru has not just agreed to work at Liverpool again, with his new role being one with FSG, rather than the Merseysiders specifically.

Instead, Edwards will become the company's chief executive of football, as FSG look to expand their football portfolio.

Michael Edwards (left) is working with Liverpool once more (Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation," Edwards confirmed upon his return.

"I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary."

"Michael is one of the most formidable executive talents in world football," said FSG president Mike Gordon. "He returns to us in a role with greater seniority than he held previously and with a wider remit.

John W. Henry, owner of Liverpool, is embarking on a new challenge (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"It was clear when we initially reached out to him that a broader scope would be a key motivating factor for any potential return to the industry. In this regard - and many others – his ambitions matched ours."

Where FSG acquire another club remains unclear as such, with Manchester City's City Football Group, for example, owning clubs in France, Spain, India, Australia and Japan.

