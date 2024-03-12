Liverpool have brought back familiar face in key appointment for the post-Jurgen Klopp era

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool have brought former sporting director Michael Edwards back to the club in a senior role that will see him overlooking the club’s football operations.

With Jurgen Klopp departing Anfield at the end of the season, the club are set for a period of transition and Edwards had reportedly agreed to take a senior role, with the news now confirmed.

Edwards turned down an approach from Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owner, in January over a return to the club as sporting director, but this new position is set to be a more senior role.

Michael Edwards (left), Jurgen Klopp and Mike Gordon (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 44-year-old’s first task is to appoint a new sporting director, with Bournemouth’s outgoing technical director Richard Hughes believed to be the front-runner. Following that, the task of replacing Klopp looms large, with former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso remaining favourite for the post as he looks to steer Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title this season.

Edwards spent ten successful years at Anfield before his exit in 2022, playing a key part in assembling the squad that would win the Premier League title in 2020, plus the Champions League 12 months earlier. He has worked as a consultant at sports advisory business Ludonautics since having rejected a number of approaches from other clubs.

Joerg Schmadtke assisted with Liverpool's recruitment last summer (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been without a sporting director since Julian Ward departed last year. The club hired Jorg Schmadtke as a short-term replacement in order to assist in last year’s summer transfer window before leaving after this year’s January window.

The Reds are looking to end the Klopp era on a high this season, as they get set for a three-team title run-in with Arsenal and Manchester City. They have already won the Carabao Cup and remain in the hunt for both the FA Cup and Europa League.

