Liverpool to play Carabao Cup quarter-final 24 hours before Club World Cup clash

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa will be played on its original date of December 17, the EFL has announced.

Because of a clash with the Reds’ FIFA Club World Cup commitments in Qatar, Liverpool will use two separate squads for the fixtures.

The Champions League winners play their first match in Doha the following day.

Our #CarabaoCup quarter-final tie at @AVFCOfficial will take place on Tuesday 17th December. https://t.co/XyxwTy3wbB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2019

A statement on liverpoolfc.com read: “We will be utilising two playing squads simultaneously, with one squad participating in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar and another in the Carabao Cup.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to underline that, while this is not an ideal scenario, it is an outcome which was arrived at with the best interests of the competition, our fellow clubs and ourselves as the sole motivating factor.

“We would like to thank the EFL for their efforts to accommodate us and we can confirm alternative dates were discussed but, ultimately, none were considered suitable without compromising the scheduling of the competition itself or placing an undue strain on our playing staff.”