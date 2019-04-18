Liverpool prepared to spend £45m on... Everton?

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Everton after Manchester City held talks with the player's entourage, according to Calciomercato.

The Reds' interest in the forward, unfortunately named like their rivals across Stanley Park, follows his 16 goals for Gremio in the 2018 campaign – and subsequent call-up to the senior Brazil squad.

Everton is reportedly attracting more interest by the day, including from clubs in Italy and Spain.

Gremio are believed to want at least £45m for their star forward who has four caps for the Seleção, and are hoping a bidding war begins.

The Reds are unsure if Daniel Sturridge or Divock Origi will be at Anfield next season and want to recruit more firepower.

Everton's ability to play across the front three makes him even more desirable.

