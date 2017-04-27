Liverpool present new kit and crest to mark 125th anniversary

Liverpool have presented their new home kit and a redesigned crest to mark the club's 125th anniversary.

The strip is a darker red as an ode to the famous sides of the 1980s, during which time Liverpool won six domestic league titles, two FA Cups and two European Cups.

There is also a commemorative '96' close to the collar, in recognition of the 96 fans who were killed in the Hillsborough disaster of 1989.

The kit will be used in the 2017-18 season.

General Manager of New Balance Football, Richard Wright, said: "This kit is a testament to the periods and events that have made Liverpool FC the club it is today. This year's home kit is the perfect blend of heritage and modern technology, creating a look that is visually stunning and performs at the highest level."

The badge contains the dates 1892 and 2017 either side of the distinctive Liver Bird emblem, with '125 years' written beneath.

"A pure, uncluttered approach was taken, applying the dates of the anniversary and '125 Years' to the existing crest in a simple format, highlighting the historic milestone for the club," Liverpool said in a statement.