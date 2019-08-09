Liverpool rejected £100m Coutinho return in favour of Jurgen Klopp's squad harmony vision

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool turned down the chance to re-sign Coutinho from Barcelona.

Coutinho was reportedly offered to Liverpool in a package worth £100m, but Jurgen Klopp and the club's hierarchy decided it wouldn't be the most effective use of funds.

Klopp commented on his squad's current status and how he wants to keep the current crop of players together.

“Do me a favour when I say this because I am not comparing us with Barcelona of five, six, seven years ago, but they stayed together,” Klopp said.

“A new player came in and then struggled and the same players played again.

“Man United had the class of ’92. How long did they stay together? They changed a couple of strikers after [Eric] Cantona got older and brought in Ruud van Nistelrooy or whoever.

"We are a good team ­together in a very difficult league with a lot of competitors desperate to get into the position we are in.

“We have to make our decisions based on our expectations of what we think we can do this year. By the way, the history of Liverpool does not end this season.

We will judge the season and see what we have to do. Maybe then it will be easier to find improvement."

Liverpool's strategy is to try and make the squad they have as united and committed as possible, rather than upset the applecart with big new signings.

READ MORE...

Predicted! FourFourTwo’s 2019/20 Premier League table

How Mason Mount could make an impact at Chelsea this season – and prove their youth loan strategy right