Liverpool relishing Britannia return, says Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is determined to avenge last season's humiliating defeat at Stoke City, when the two teams resume hostilities on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Henderson and Co. return to Britannia Stadium on Sunday, almost three months on from their nightmare 6-1 loss to Stoke in the final match of Liverpool's 2014-15 campaign.

It was a forgettable farewell for former skipper Steven Gerrard, who netted a late consolation goal as Liverpool conceded six or more goals in England's top flight for the first time in 52 years.

Henderson, however, is relishing the return to Stoke.

"There couldn't be a better place for us to start and put what happened there last season to bed once and for all," said the England international midfielder.

"The lads who were playing that day will remember it for quite some time. It was a horrible day for everyone involved.

"We have a determination to do better and to improve as a team. We are focusing on the future and that is the first game at Stoke. They are a good team but so are we."

Liverpool's travelling party is arguably stronger this time around, according to Henderson, following a number of high-profile signings.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has invested heavily to recruit Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Nathaniel Clyne.

Joe Gomez, Danny Ings and Adam Bogdan have also arrived on Merseyside, while Gerrard, Raheem Sterling, Glen Johnson, Rickie Lambert, Iago Aspas, Sebastian Coates, Brad Jones and Javier Manquillo have departed.

"We will be stronger with the new players that we have got. We are a young team but we have brought in quality. I think the quality we have added will make a big difference," Henderson added.

"We have got a lot of character in the team. What happened there last year will only make us stronger. We have got to put it to bed.

"This is a new season, a new start. I think this is a really exciting time.

"We are quietly confident but we have just got to make sure that we go there, put in a proper performance and get a good result."