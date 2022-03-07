Liverpool report: Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli linked with Anfield move

Liverpool have been linked in recent days with an audacious move for Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli is having a strong season, having broken into the Gunners' first team to replace outgoing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Jurgen Klopp is a clear admirer of the Brazilian Olympic gold medalist, having previously described the striker as a "talent of the century".

The Liverpool Echo has labelled the 20-year-old as a target for Liverpool, who have already added Luis Diaz to the lefthand side of their attack this season. The Reds may well look to strengthen even further in the coming months, however, with a deal for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho breaking down on January's deadline day.

Still, the Merseysiders would have their work cut out trying to sign Martinelli.

In 2020, the youngster declared in an interview with FourFourTwo that his goal was to become an Arsenal legend and those sentiments appear to still be true. Since then, he has had injury issues and faced a gradual easing into Arteta's plans – but now appears to be a key member of the side.

“We always want more. Of course, Arsenal are a giant team. If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my teammates,” the Brazilian said recently.

Martinelli is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around £25m.

