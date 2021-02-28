Liverpool return to winning ways with win over Sheffield

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League after claiming a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to his side as Adrian replaced Alisson, while Nat Phillips lined up alongside Ozan Kabak at the back for the Reds' 14th different centre-back partnership this season.

Sheffield had the first real chance of the game in the fifth minute when David McGoldrick headed his powerful header goalward at the far post, but Adrian was on hand to make the save to deny the attacker.

Aaron Ramsdale came to his sides rescue six minutes later when he made two saves to first deny Roberto Firmino before keeping out Andy Robertson's rebound effort moments later.

McGoldrick nearly gave his side the lead in the 17th minute when his deflected shot off of MvBurnie forced Adrian into making a low save to keep the scoreline level at 0-0.

There was action at both ends of the field as Ramsdale was called into action five minutes later after he came off his line to smother Curtis Jones' tame effort.

Mohamed Salah should have broken the deadlock at the half hour mark but he was unable to beat Ramsdale with his low effort towards goal before the Sheffield goalkeeper made a superb leaping save to deny Alexander-Arnold's goal-bound shot a moment later.

The home side thought they had opened the scoring five minutes later when Ozan Kabak knocked the ball beyond the onrushing Adrian to put the ball into his own net, but the flag went up against Oli McBurnie to spare his and Adrian's blushes.

Neither side could find the opening goal in the first half as the game went into the break locked at 0-0.

Liverpool came out a different side in the second half and finally took the lead a minute in after Alexander-Arnold's cross was deflected into the path of Curtis Jones, who smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The Reds then doubled their lead in the 64th minute after Firmino made his way towards goal before unleashing a strike that takes a heavy deflection before heading into the net, leaving Ramsdale helpless to stop the ball from finding the net.

Robertson nearly added a third goal for Liverpool in the 76th minute when he got a sight at goal before he unleashed a strike that sailed well over the target.

The visitors came close to making it 3-0 in the 79th minute when Robertson fired the ball across the six-yard box but Salah could only toe-poke the ball a yard wide with the goal gaping.

The home side nearly pulled a goal back with a minute to play but Adrian came off his line to deny Burke, who was unable to get the ball under control.

However, Liverpool held on to their lead until the final whistle to secure all three points as they returned to winning ways.