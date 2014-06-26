Liverpool to review FIFA evidence on Suarez

Uruguay forward Suarez was suspended for nine international matches and prohibited from any involvement in football for four months by the game's governing body after biting Giorgio Chiellini in their 1-0 win over Italy on Tuesday.

The suspension will see Suarez out of action for Liverpool until late October and could be a severe blow to the Anfield club's hopes of winning the Premier League after finishing second last season.

However, chief executive Ian Ayre has stated that the club will need to take stock of the report before making a full response.

A brief statement on the club's official website read: "Liverpool football club will wait until we have seen and had time to review the FIFA Disciplinary Committee report before making any further comment."

Suarez joined Liverpool from Ajax in January 2011 and has proven to be a superb talisman for the Merseyside outfit.

The 27-year-old has scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool, although his time in English football has been marred by controversy.

In December 2011 Suarez was banned by the Football Association for eight games for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra during a game two months earlier.

The FA then handed Suarez a 10-game sanction in April last year for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic, with this latest incident marking the third time he has been sanctioned for such an incident after doing the same to PSV's Otman Bakkal while playing for Ajax in November 2010.