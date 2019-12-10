Paris Saint-Germain see Liverpool's Sadio Mane as 'perfect' Neymar replacement - report

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Liverpool's Sadio Mane as a potential replacement for Neymar, should the Brazilian leave.

The transfer circus that surrounded Neymar last summer riled up PSG most senior officials.

Neymar was reprimanded for his behaviour and Barcelona tried to capitalise by reportedly making multiple bids their unsettled former player.

In the end, the move didn't materialise, but Neymar is believed to still desire a return to Barça.

If Neymar does leave PSG, the French champions could make a bid for Sadio Mane, according to France Football (via Sport Witness).

Mane is one of Liverpool's most influential players and his relentless output matches the very best in the world.

The Senegalese forward has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions so far this season.

Whether Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy would be open to such a sale is unclear, but it's unlikely it would please the fans.

However, PSG's huge financial backing coupled with any money made from the prospective sale of Neymar could see them muster up an irresistible bid.

It is widely understood that PSG's prime ambition is to win the Champions League and assert themselves as one of Europe's super-powers.

Mane won the competition with Liverpool last year and such has valuable experience in the competition.

But if a deal comes down to whether Neymar leaves or not, it could be touch and go - considering Barcelona were nowhere near PSG's valuation last summer.

