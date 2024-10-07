Liverpool set to agree contract terms on two key players: report

Even as they sit top of the Premier League after an excellent start to the campaign, Liverpool's player contract situation has been a big talking point over the summer and into the new season.

Key players Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the final years of their contracts, while Andrew Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher are all on deals running until summer 2026. Alexander-Arnold is said to be in talks with Real Madrid, while Mohamed Salah is a target for PSG.

Arne Slot has now had a chance to get his feet under the table since succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss, though, and will no doubt be keen to see some of his trusted players tied down to new contracts.

Liverpool 'close' to agreeing terms on two defenders

Jarell Quansah enjoyed a breakthrough season last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Liverpool Echo write that Liverpool are 'close to agreeing' a new and improved contract with centre-back Jarell Quansah after his rise to first-team prominence during an injury crisis last season.

The Warrington-born youngster made 33 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions last season, earning him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for Euro 2024 - though he did not make the cut for the final 26 that reached the final in Germany.

Ibrahima Konate has formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow defender Konate did go to the Euros as part of France's squad, though, and is also said to be in positive discussions with his club over a new long-term deal.

The Echo add that his talks are still at an early stage but that both sides of the table are keen to get something done, particularly after Konate has re-established himself as the partner of choice to skipper van Dijk.

Konate is yet to miss a game in either the Premier League or Champions League this season and has scored a couple of vital goals from set pieces, netting the equaliser in the 3-1 win away to AC Milan last month and opening the scoring in a 2-1 win at Wolves a couple of weeks later.

The 25 year old has impressed for the Reds since joining from RB Leipzig in 2021, but was in and out of the side last season with repeated minor injury problems.

No further details are yet forthcoming on new deals for van Dijk, Salah or Alexander-Arnold, but the club are said to still be in talks with the trio.

Liverpool have made a superb start to the new 2024/25 season under new gaffer Slot, winning all but one of their ten games in all competitions. A 1-0 defeat to a much-improved Nottingham Forest in September was the lone exception.