Liverpool to sign teenage Portuguese star

Portuguese third-tier outfit Sanjoanense have revealed that 17-year-old midfielder Paulinho is set to join Liverpool ahead of next season.

Paulinho has made 12 league appearances in 2014-15 and will move to Anfield at the conclusion of the campaign.

"Sanjoanense informs that, after many months of negotiations, they have reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer, outright, of Paulo Alves [Paulinho]," a statement on Sanjoanense's website read.

"The agreement comes after a period of testing at the legendary English club, which met the expectations of his parents.

"It should be formalised in the coming days, with the player allowed to travel to Liverpool in the company of his father."

Liverpool are yet to confirm the deal.