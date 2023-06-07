Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister: Here are the shirt numbers available to the new Reds signing

With Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this week, there are few shirt numbers to choose from when the World Cup winner joins Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Mac Allister has been the No.10 at Brighton ever since he joined the Seagulls – but prior to his move to the Premier League, he was the No.8 at Boca Juniors. The digit that he now takes up at Anfield may well tease the role and position that Jurgen Klopp sees him fulfilling for Liverpool, too.

Another number that has been key to Mac Allister's story is the No.20, too – the shirt that he won the World Cup with in Qatar last year – though Diogo Jota currently holds that one on Merseyside.

What number will newLiverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister wear?

New Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

With Mac Allister's move set to be finalised soon, there are some good choices for the midfielder as to what number he takes. No.10 is available following Sadio Mané's exit last summer, while No.8 is free too, with Naby Keita leaving this summer.

Another big one that's just become free is the No.7. With James Milner rumoured to be heading to Brighton, Mac Allister and Milner could swap digits. And while not typically a squad number that a midfielder often has, the No.9 is free, too, with Roberto Firmino leaving.

Should Mac Allister wish to take the No.20 that he won the World Cup with, there is a chance that Diogo Jota would want to upgrade his shirt to No.8, No.9 or No.10 – though that seems unlikely.

No.16, No.24, No.25 and No.30 are all free, too.