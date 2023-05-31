Liverpool to finalise Alexis Mac Allister signing this week: report

Liverpool are set to make Alexis Mac Allister their first signing of the summer.

That's according to one report which says that the Reds want to move quickly for the Brighton & Hove Albion star, as part of their summer midfield overhaul. Liverpool ultimately finished fifth in the Premier League and Jurgen Klopp is insistent that his side will challenge for the title once more next season.

In the last couple of weeks, Liverpool fans have waved goodbye to the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita from their midfield, leaving a void that needs to be filled – meaning that more than one replacement could arrive in the centre of the park.

Liverpool have released three midfielders recently (Image credit: Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, Mac Allister's Merseyside move will be finalised imminently, with Klopp sorting some of his transfer business early this summer.

"Next week will be key," Moretto tweeted. "The parties hope to finalise all the details and close the matter."

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that personal terms have almost been agreed over the move, concurring that the deal will be concluded shortly and that, "he will leave Brighton shortly".

The Argentine World Cup winner was visibly emotional at full-time of Brighton's final game of the season, where he bid a teary farewell to fans.

Roberto De Zerbi comforts Alexis Mac Allister after the final whistle Brighton's final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa (Image credit: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Liverpool's No.10 shirt is currently vacant following the departure of Sadio Mane – giving Mac Allister the opportunity to wear the same number as he has worn for the Seagulls.

The 24-year-old is valued at €42 million by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.