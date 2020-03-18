Could these two coaches compete with Steven Gerrard for the Liverpool job?

Klopp has inspired Liverpool to Champions League glory and a runaway lead in this season's Premier League table.

He's already earned legendary status amongst the Anfield faithful and is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the game.

The German coach, who joined in the Reds in 2015, recently signed a contract tying him to the club until 2024.

Already there is speculation surrounding Klopp's position and who will take over when he eventually does depart.

Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been the heaviest linked candidate for the role.

However, according to The Athletic's Liverpool reporter James Pearce, Gerrard is not necessarily the favourite and faces strong competition from two men in particular.

"Pep Lijnders is massively respected by the owners and is a popular figure in the club," Pearce said in a Q and A.

"He would certainly be part of the conversation."

Lijnders is Klopp's number two at Liverpool and is regarded as having a very good chance of taking over from his mentor.

Klopp personally asked the 37-year-old to return to the club for a second spell after he left.

It's thought that Lijnders could offer the slickest transition, considering he knows exactly how Klopp operates and would adapt accordingly.

Pearce's next name was Julian Naglesmann, the RB Leipzig coach who is thriving in Germany.

He added: "If Julian Nagelsmann's career remains on an upward curve at that time he’s bound to be of interest too."

Naglesmann just masterminded the undoing of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League round of 16.

At just 32, the German is the youngest coach ever to win in such a knockout phase.

