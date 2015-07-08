Liverpool tight-lipped over Sterling boycott talk

Liverpool have remained tight-lipped on reports that wantaway star Raheem Sterling is to refuse to join their pre-season tour of Australia and Malaysia.

With talks over a new deal at Anfield at an impasse, the England forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

Manchester City are reported to have had multiple bids for Sterling rejected, and reports emerged on Wednesday that Sterling has informed Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers of his wish not to travel with the team to Bangkok on Sunday.

Liverpool declined to comment on that speculation when contacted by Perform, although the club did confirm that the squad for the upcoming tour is scheduled to be named on Friday.

It is expected that Sterling will be among that party, unless City return with a bid that matches Liverpool's valuation of the 20-year-old - believed to be £50million - in the next 48 hours.