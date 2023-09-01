Liverpool to sign youngster dubbed 'The new Neymar' as Mo Salah sale considered - report

Jürgen Klopp will look to add depth to his attacking options before the transfer window closes today, regardless of the Mo Salah situation.

Reports are suggesting that Liverpool want to add PSV youngster Johan Bakayoko, 20, who has been dubbed the 'New Neymar' thanks to statistical comparisons to prime Neymar from 2015/16. A host of Europe's top clubs are thought to be weighing up a move for the lightening quick wide man, though Liverpool may steal a march on rivals due to the ongoing saga surrounding Mo Salah.

Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are lining up a massive £155 million move for the Egyptian.

Klopp has seen his team picked apart by Saudi clubs this summer, with Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and even club captain Jordan Henderson choosing to relocate to the Middle East. The Liverpool boss now fears he will lose talisman Salah, who has scored 187 goals in 307 Reds appearances. Losing Salah would be seen as a huge blow with the season already underway, but the finances on the deal to sign a player who turned 31 in June could be too good to turn down.

Klopp sees Bakayoko as someone who could ultimately replace Salah should the latter leave the club before this evening. If Salah does stay, however, Klopp would hope to use Bakayoko as his star man's understudy this season.

PSV have said they are not willing to listen to any offers for Bakayoko this summer, but Liverpool have the financial might to test their resolve. It is believed that an offer in the region of £60m could be enough to bag the Belgium international.

