Liverpool report: Frustrated Jurgen Klopp could make shock Anfield exit

By Mark White
published

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering leaving his contract a year early, with the Reds struggling in the transfer market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on May 28, 2023 in Southampton, England.
(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering quitting the club a year earlier than he planned to.

That's according to one report, which claims that the Reds manager is growing disillusioned with the way things are run at Anfield. Liverpool have so far only signed two players in the transfer window – Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister – and according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, could now be trumped for major target Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea bidding £48 million.

Klopp heads into the first game of the season against the Blues with Stefan Bajcetic his only option as the defensive midfielder in his 4-3-3 – and now rumours are rife that he could consider an early break from the club.

Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool during the first day back for pre-season at AXA Training Centre on July 08, 2023 in Kirkby, England.

Stefan Bajcetic is Klopp's only defensive midfield option at the moment (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Football Transfers have claimed that the German will give serious thought to whether he's still the right man for the job at the end of the season. His contract expires in 2025 but Klopp could leave a year early, if things don't pick up on Merseyside.

"We are told that the German coach has privately admitted that he thinks he’s taken the squad as far as he can, while he has become frustrated at the lack of investment from FSG this summer," the report states.

VIDEO: Why James Ward-Prowse To West Ham Is An Incredible Transfer

Klopp has previously been linked with Real Madrid but it is believed that his real ambition would be to take the national job back home in Germany. 

"The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there's no question about that," he told a panel when asked about stepping into the Die Mannschaft role. Current German national team boss Hansi Flick endured the humiliation of a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup but is set to remain in charge until after the home-soil Euros next summer, as per Sky Sports.

Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick of Germany looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and Hungary at Red Bull Arena on September 23, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany.

Klopp could replace Flick at Germany (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

A big character in the background for Klopp, sporting director Michael Edwards departed last summer, leaving Julian Ward to take the role. Ward has since left too, with German Jorg Schmadtke now in place at Anfield. 

Klopp last signed a contract last summer.

More Liverpool stories

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season. 

Salah claims Liverpool are more hungry heading into the 2023/24 campaign, too, after failing to qualify for the Champions League and ending last term trophyless.

