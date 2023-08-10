Liverpool report: Frustrated Jurgen Klopp could make shock Anfield exit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering quitting the club a year earlier than he planned to.

That's according to one report, which claims that the Reds manager is growing disillusioned with the way things are run at Anfield. Liverpool have so far only signed two players in the transfer window – Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister – and according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, could now be trumped for major target Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea bidding £48 million.

Klopp heads into the first game of the season against the Blues with Stefan Bajcetic his only option as the defensive midfielder in his 4-3-3 – and now rumours are rife that he could consider an early break from the club.

Stefan Bajcetic is Klopp's only defensive midfield option at the moment (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Football Transfers have claimed that the German will give serious thought to whether he's still the right man for the job at the end of the season. His contract expires in 2025 but Klopp could leave a year early, if things don't pick up on Merseyside.

"We are told that the German coach has privately admitted that he thinks he’s taken the squad as far as he can, while he has become frustrated at the lack of investment from FSG this summer," the report states.

Klopp has previously been linked with Real Madrid but it is believed that his real ambition would be to take the national job back home in Germany.

"The job of national coach is and would be a great honour – there's no question about that," he told a panel when asked about stepping into the Die Mannschaft role. Current German national team boss Hansi Flick endured the humiliation of a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup but is set to remain in charge until after the home-soil Euros next summer, as per Sky Sports.

Klopp could replace Flick at Germany (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

A big character in the background for Klopp, sporting director Michael Edwards departed last summer, leaving Julian Ward to take the role. Ward has since left too, with German Jorg Schmadtke now in place at Anfield.

Klopp last signed a contract last summer.

