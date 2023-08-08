Liverpool pushing for four midfielders in huge show of transfer power: report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would like another four midfielders at his disposal before the transfer window closes – and is targeting midfield depth to bolster his squad.

Only West Ham United have signed fewer players than the Reds this summer, with only Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai coming through the doors at Anfield so far. With the season kicking off against Chelsea this weekend, only Stefan Bajcetic remains as an option at No.6 for Klopp.

But before the window closes, Liverpool are looking to land an array of midfielders, as they show their intent to upgrade their depth without being pressured into deals from rivals.

Stefan Bajcetic is currently Liverpool's only defensive midfielder (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has tweeted that the Reds are return for Romeo Lavia after their last bid of around £46 million was rejected, with the Belgian teen being the priority signing. Lavia would fill in at No.6 but can play as a No.8, too.

It is possible that Liverpool are weighing up how much the move will set them back, given that other deals are on the horizon, too: Gazeta Esportiva has reported that the Merseysiders have told Fluminense of their intention to bid for Andre Trindade. The Brazilian is reportedly currently absent from his club while interest is rife in his services.

On top of those links, with those players remaining the big two targets, there are two other midfielders who may be pursued, too.

The Bayern Insider podcast has claimed that Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch is still keen on a move away from Bavaria after struggling to get into the first team on a regular basis, while Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo recently claimed that Gabri Veiga is a £20m target.

Gabri Veiga of Celta Vigo is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Despite plenty of different links for players, however, it seems likely that the plan is very simple. Liverpool would first like to add a defensive midfielder before signing another No.8.

Bajcetic and the two new signings aside, Klopp currently has Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Cody Gakpo as options in the No.8 roles, with two more faces ideally wanted to pad out the squad.

