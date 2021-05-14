Liverpool transfer news: Atletico Madrid keen on Reds misfit Naby Keita

Atletico Madrid are keen to strengthen in centre midfield and Diego Simeone has his sights set on Liverpool’s Naby Keita.

According to Fichajes , Keita is at the top of Simeone’s transfer wishlist as he anticipates potential departures this summer.

Saul Niguez and Geoffrey Kondogbia are both attracting interest, while Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira is expected to return to South America with Boca Juniors.

Keita has great ability but has struggled to carve out a regular spot in the Liverpool midfield due to injuries and inconsistent form.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum were the preferred trio last season as the Reds ended their 30-year wait for a league title.

Keita made just 18 appearances, nine of them starts, missing sizeable chunks of the season with muscle injuries.

After starting the first four games of the current campaign, a similar pattern has played out again, creating considerable frustration.

With all the disruption at centre-back resulting in Fabinho and Henderson often having to fill in, academy graduate Curtis Jones has seized his chance in midfield.

Wijnaldum is expected to join Barcelona when his contract expires this summer and Keita could be joining him in La Liga if Atletico Madrid follow up on their interest.

There were high expectations of the Guinea international when he signed from RB Leipzig for £52.75 million, but he is yet to replicate the dominance he showed in Germany.

A fresh start could be best for all concerned and moving to Atletico would represent a good opportunity for Keita to revive his flagging career.

Simeone’s side remain top of La Liga, two points ahead of local rivals Real Madrid, but they have stuttered during the second half of the season.

Regardless, if results go their way, they could clinch the title, their first in seven years, at home to Osasuna on Sunday.