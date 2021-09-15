Liverpool transfer news: Gini Wijnaldum opens up on reasons for Anfield exit

Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up on the reasons for his departure from Liverpool in the summer.

The Netherlands international left Anfield when his contract expired on June 30.

He was unable to agree terms with the club over a new deal, despite expressing a desire to stay put.

Wijnaldum looked to be on his way to Barcelona, but a late intervention from PSG took him to France instead.

And the 30-year-old has suggested he did not feel valued by Liverpool when a new contract was being discussed.

"Several months ago, I had expressed the desire to stay in Liverpool but, without going into details, Liverpool did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me," he told L'Equipe. "In these cases, we have to move forward.

"Barcelona came. I was really happy because, since I was a child, as for the majority of Dutch players, it was the club of my dreams even if I must admit that my idol was Zinedine Zidane.

“I had a good idea to commit to Barca. But the negotiations lasted a very long time and Paris came in. Unlike six years earlier, the club showed me their desire to recruit me. It was time for me to have something else.”

It would be interesting to know why Wijnaldum and Liverpool could not agree terms, since several other players have signed new deals with the Reds in recent months.

Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all put pen to paper on new contracts.

Reports suggest Wijnaldum wanted a longer deal than Liverpool were prepared to offer him.

The Dutchman signed a three-year contract at PSG in July worth a supposed £165,000 per week after tax.

Liverpool have not particularly missed him so far, although Harvey Elliott - who has started several games in midfield this term - now faces a sustained spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious ankle injury.

