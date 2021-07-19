Liverpool transfer news: Lack of progress in contract talks could see Jordan Henderson depart

Jordan Henderson faces an uncertain future at Liverpool due to a lack of progress over contract talks, according to reports.

The club captain's current deal runs until the summer of 2023 and the Reds had been hoping to tie the midfielder down to an extension.

According to The Athletic, discussions have been taking place for several weeks but the two parties are no closer to reaching an agreement.

Alisson and Fabinho are poised to sign new deals beyond 2023, while Liverpool are also looking to agree improved contracts with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

But while negotiations with Henderson have not yet broken down, they could be in danger of doing so.

The report states that neither the player nor the club want a repeat of the Georginio Wijnaldum situation.

The Dutchman departed Liverpool as a free agent in July after a season dominated by stories over whether or not he would sign a new deal with the Reds.

That means Liverpool could look to sell Henderson, either this summer or next, if a new contract cannot be agreed.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keeping close tabs on the situation, and other coaches may soon join him.

The report also states that Atletico Madrid are admirers of Henderson, who remains good friends with their striker Luis Suarez.

It is hard to see Henderson being sold this summer, though. It would leave Liverpool scrambling around for a replacement just a few weeks before the season starts. Jurgen Klopp would surely be against it.

FSG, the club's ownership group, will also want to wait a while longer in the hope that a breakthrough can be made in talks with the captain.

But if Henderson is unable to reach an agreement with Liverpool, the 2021/22 campaign could be his last one at Anfield.

That will come as a disappointment to many fans, but Henderson will be 33 by the time his contract expires in 2023.

Liverpool's recruitment policy has been largely excellent in recent years, but letting Henderson leave would still be a gamble.

NOW READ...

INTERVIEW Rafa Benitez: “Protest banners? There weren’t too many, and they were only A4”

FEATURE Champions League 2021/22 favourites: Who has the best squad in Europe?

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?