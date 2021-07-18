Liverpool transfer news: Reds fear Borussia Dortmund could win race for Donyell Malen

Borussia Dortmund could beat Liverpool to the signature of PSV forward Donyell Malen, according to reports.

The Netherlands international, who spent two years on the books of Arsenal during his youth career, looks set to bid farewell to the Eredivisie this summer.

Malen enjoyed a superb season last time out, scoring 27 goals in 45 games in all competitions.

Now 22 years old, Malen appears ready to test himself in one of Europe's five major leagues.

And although Liverpool are admirers of the versatile attacker, who can play as a No.9 or out wide, they might miss out in the race to sign him.

According to the Daily Express, Dortmund are currently at the front of the queue to sign Malen.

The German side have already lost Jadon Sancho this summer, while Erling Haaland is expected to depart Signal Iduna Park by 2022 at the latest.

Dortmund may view Malen as a long-term replacement for Haaland, but the duo could play together in the same attack next term.

Dortmund's coffers have been boosted to the tune of £73m by the sale of Sancho, and that liquidity gives them an advantage over Liverpool.

The report states that the Reds need to sell before they can buy, which could scupper their chances of landing Malen.

Liverpool could offer a player in part-exchange for the Dutchman, but it is unclear how PSV would respond to such a proposal.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already secured the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, but their recruitment now seems to be focused on offloading fringe members of the squad.

Incomings might not be possible until they have done so, and there has been much debate over the futures of Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wilson and Divock Origi.

Ben Davies, who only joined the club from Preston in January, is also expected to be moved on.

Liverpool will at least welcome Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez back into the fold following their lengthy injury lay-offs in 2020/21.

