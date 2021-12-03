Liverpool transfer report: 'Colombian Cristiano' could move for €30m less than his release clause

Liverpool will offer €50m for Porto star Luis Diaz, dubbed 'The Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo', according to reports - €30m less than his release clause will allow him to go for.

According to Sport Witness, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra says that Liverpool are firmly in the lead to land the winger, who could be used anywhere across the front three. Still, an official bid is yet to be made.

Liverpool seem keen on upgrading their attacking options, with both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane facing unclear futures, due to contract discussions dragging on. The club have Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino as central strikers and Divock Origi as a squad option - though Diaz would provide something different.

The Colombian has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo for his ability to cut in from the left and shoot at goal. He's also played on the right for Porto and his directness is said to interest Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are not the only side to be in for Diaz, however.

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are both said to be weighing up moves for the 24-year-old. Bayern currently have the likes of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman as options out wide, which would prompt the question of one of their stars leaving - Gnabry could well make way, though there has been historic interest in Coman from Premier League sides.

Diaz could even play as part of a front two for Atletico Madrid, since Diego Simeone likes to pair a tricky dribbler with a more traditional striker. It could well be though, that European sides struggle to match the financial pull of the Premier League.

Chelsea are interested in Diaz according to rumours, though the Blues would likely have to let one or two of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz leave to make way for a new winger. There is interest from Barcelona in a number of Chelsea's forwards.

Finally, Everton could well offer a move - and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin said to be interesting Arsenal, they could well used the funds from the striker's sale to bring in the Colombian.