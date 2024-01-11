Liverpool to terminate nightmare spell of talented wonderkid: report

Liverpool are on the verge of ending the loan spell of one of their talented youngsters early, after a disappointing six months.

Similar decisions have already been taken this January by the Liverpool hierarchy, with Rhys Williams and Fabio Carvalho both returning from season-long loans early due to a lack of game time at respective sides Aberdeen and RB Leipzig.

The same is expected for another of their wonderkids, too, after the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold has left the Reds short at right-back until the end of the month at least.

Carvalho has already had his loan spell terminated early (Image credit: Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to This Is Anfield, Liverpool are looking to bring back Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Preston North End. The right-back has made just two appearances for the Championship side this term, due to injury, illness and manager Ryan Lowe not including him in the squad.

While Liverpool had initially planned on Ramsay spending the entire season at Deepdale, the Reds could look to end his loan early due to his lack of first team minutes.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to miss the next three weeks through a knee injury, Ramsay could return to Anfield to offer support to Liverpool defence. Joe Gomez is capable of filling in at right-back, but Jurgen Klopp might want a specialist in the position as the Reds continue their Premier League title challenge.

Ramsay has managed just two appearances for Preston this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Ramsay would still have to compete with Connor Bradley for a potential starting berth in Trent's absence. Bradley has played five times in all competitions this term, including against Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg. Klopp heaped praise on him after the match, too.

"Exceptional, what a boy, what fantastic character and the potential," Klopp said. "He is in the right team, everyone loves him and respects him and wants him to succeed."

Another loan spell, therefore, looks the likeliest option for Ramsay for the second half of the 2023/24 season. Fabio Carvalho has already secured a move to Hull City, while Williams is also expected to head somewhere for more first team experience, too.

